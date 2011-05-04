Obama Tells CBS News He Won't Release Bin Laden Photos
President Obama told CBS News Wednesday that he will not release
photos of Osama bin Laden to prove his death.
Obama made the comments in an interview with Steve Kroft for
60 Minutes. It was Obama's first interview
since the news that bin Laden had been killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan.
Video of Obama's comments will appear on Wednesday's Evening News, with the full interview
airing this Sunday on 60 Minutes.
The White House has debated whether to release photos proving bin Laden's death for days. Some argue it would put to rest conspiracy theorists who doubt the Al Qaeda leader was really killed, while others say it could inflame anti-American sentiment around the world.
