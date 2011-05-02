Obama: Osama Bin Laden Dead

Updated at 12:26 a.m. ET

In a special address carried across the broadcast and cable news outlets shortly after 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday night, President Obama confirmed the news that numerous outlets had been reporting: Osama Bin Laden has been killed.

"Justice has been done," Obama said. However, he also vowed to be "relentless in our defense" of U.S. citizens, friends and allies.

ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC were all in special reports in the 10 p.m. hour reporting Bin Laden had been killed and also reporting that the President was expected to make a special address.

Following the news, media analysis turned immediately to the possibility of retaliatory attacks by Al Qaeda and reaction across the U.S.



NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, appearing on the MSNBC/NBC simulcast, said one person with ties to a victim of the attacks on 9/11 told her it was hard to celebrate a death. "We can only imagine what is going through their hearts and minds tonight," Mitchell said.

ABC, led by Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos with contributions from Jake Tapper and others, was the only of the big three to stay with the story past midnight.

CBS, whose coverage was led by Evening News weekend anchor Russ Mitchell, and NBC, whose Nightly News anchor Brian Williams joined the newscast at about 11:10 p.m., signed off at midnight. Williams tossed to continuing coverage on MSNBC, where he continued to report. CBS News' Mitchell tossed to CBS News coverage in the morning on the Early Show.

Prior to the presidential address, CBS' Lara Logan joined Mitchell on the special report in her first live report since she was attacked in Egypt.

Wolf Blitzer and John King were both on duty on CNN, which will continue its live simulcast coverage through 1 a.m. ET with CNN U.S. taking the live CNN International broadcast after 1 a.m. ET.

Geraldo Rivera was leading Fox News Channel's coverage.

ABC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC were broadcasting images of people gathering in celebration at Ground Zero and outside the White House as of half-past midnight ET.

In what will no doubt go down as a memorable address, Obama called the achievement of running down Bin Laden "a testament to the greatness of our country."

"Tonight we are once again reminded America can do whatever we set our minds to," Obama said. "Let us remember we can do things not only because of wealth or power but because of who we are: One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. God bless you and may God bless the United States of America."

John Eggerton contributed to this report.