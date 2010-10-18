Obama to Make Guest Appearance on ‘Mythbusters'

President Obama will have

a walk-on role in an upcoming episode of the Discovery Channel series Mythbusters, he announced Monday at the

White House Science Fair.

Obama will appear in the

Dec. 8 episode, where he challenges the hosts to revisit the myth "Did Greek

scientist and polymath Archimedes set fire to an invading Roman fleet using

only mirrors and the reflected rays of the sun?"

Of his appearance Obama said, "I didn't get to blow

anything up... I was a little frustrated about that."