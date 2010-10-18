Obama to Make Guest Appearance on ‘Mythbusters'
President Obama will have
a walk-on role in an upcoming episode of the Discovery Channel series Mythbusters, he announced Monday at the
White House Science Fair.
Obama will appear in the
Dec. 8 episode, where he challenges the hosts to revisit the myth "Did Greek
scientist and polymath Archimedes set fire to an invading Roman fleet using
only mirrors and the reflected rays of the sun?"
Of his appearance Obama said, "I didn't get to blow
anything up... I was a little frustrated about that."
