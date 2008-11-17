Obama Interview Gives '60 Minutes' A Ratings Record

See a clip from the interview below.



Steve Kroft's wide-ranging interview with President-elect Barack Obama and future First Lady Michelle Obama, gave 60 Minutes its highest metered market rating in nearly ten years.



The interview, which encompassed nearly the entire hour of the CBS News program (save for Andy Rooney's commentary), scored a 17.4 rating/26 share in 56 metered markets, according to Nielsen. That puts the show on track to be the most-watched broadcast program for the second week in a row.

Last week, more than 18 million viewers watched Kroft's Election Night debriefing with Obama's campaign aides. The newsmagazine also featured Morley Safer's interview with Ted Turner and Scott Pelley's report about toxic electronic waste.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WDuQe89kJM[/embed]