Obama to Give Interviews on Syria to Six Networks
President Obama will grant interviews to six TV networks --
ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News and PBS - on Monday, according to multiple reports
sourcing the White House, as he continues to make his case for U.S. military intervention
in Syria.
ABC News' Diane Sawyer, CBS News' Scott Pelley, NBC News'
Brian Williams, CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Fox News' Chris Wallace and PBS' Gwen Ifill
will conduct the interviews, with the segments to air that night on the
respective networks' broadcasts.
Obama is also scheduled to address the nation on the topic of
Syria on Tuesday.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.