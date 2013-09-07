Obama to Give Interviews on Syria to Six Networks

President Obama will grant interviews to six TV networks --

ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News and PBS - on Monday, according to multiple reports

sourcing the White House, as he continues to make his case for U.S. military intervention

in Syria.

ABC News' Diane Sawyer, CBS News' Scott Pelley, NBC News'

Brian Williams, CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Fox News' Chris Wallace and PBS' Gwen Ifill

will conduct the interviews, with the segments to air that night on the

respective networks' broadcasts.

Obama is also scheduled to address the nation on the topic of

Syria on Tuesday.