Obama to Enter O'Reilly's 'No Spin Zone'

Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Barack Obama (Ill.) will appear on Fox News Channel's The O'Reilly Factor Thursday, the network confirmed.

The interview, Obama's first appearance on Bill O'Reilly's program, will coincide with the final night of the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., when GOP candidate Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) will accept his party's nomination -- and millions of Fox News' Republican viewers will be tuned to the network.

Self-deprecatingly calling himself "a pawn," O'Reilly said on Wednesday night's program that the timing of the interview, which will take place Thursday morning, was dictated by the Obama campaign.

Additionally, Obama is scheduled to appear Monday on MSNBC's Countdown, hosted by O'Reilly's archrival, Keith Olbermann.