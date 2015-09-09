OAB President Johnstone Retiring

Bill Johnstone, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Broadcasters (OAB), is retiring effective Sept. 30. OAB will start the search for a successor immediately.

Johnstone has headed the group since 1995.

Before joining the association, Johnstone was an announcer, talk show host, account executive, general sales manager, and general manager at stations in New Mexico, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

"I’ve had the pleasure of being the ‘face’ of the OAB for nearly 21 years and while it’s time step down I have to admit I’m going to miss it," he said in announcing his retirement. Johnstone is past president of the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations.