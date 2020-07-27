‘O: The Oprah Magazine’ May Cease Printing

UPDATED: Oprah Winfrey's O: The Oprah Magazine is reported to stop printing following the December issue, though publisher Hearst Communications said that may not be the case.

“The print frequency beyond the December 2020 issue is being evaluated, with more details to come," Hearst said in a statement published by The Wrap.

Hearst Communications and Winfrey’s Harpo Entertainment Group began publishing the magazine in 2000. The magazine publishes monthly.

Hearst reps said the mag brand is not ending, and that O will be "more digitally centric.”

Toby Young, president of Hearst Magazines, resigned last week following charges of sexual harassment.

Lucy Kaylin is editor-in-chief. The magazine would typically feature Winfrey on the cover each month, occasionally sharing the frame, such as with Michelle Obama in 2009.

Business of Fashion broke the news of the magazine’s demise, with numerous publications reporting that the December issue will be the finale one.

O: The Oprah Magazine’s paid circulation is 2.2 million, according to published reports.