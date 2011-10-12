O Music Awards 2 to Include Steve Jobs Tribute

MTV Networks has decided to include a special musical tribute to the late Steve Jobs to honor his enormous contribution to digital music as part of O Music Awards 2, www.omusicawards.com, which celebrates artists, innovators and fans impacting digital music culture.

The event will be air on MTV and be live-streamed from an undisclosed location in Los Angeles on Oct. 31 beginning 11:30 p.m. ET at www.omusicawards.com, MTV Music Group websites (MTV.com, VH1.com, CMT.com, LogoTV.com and MTVHive.com) and mobile.

In addition to the live awards show, OMusicAwards.com will be hosting a separate live-stream to break the Guinness World Records title for the "Longest Dance Party." Beginning Saturday, Oct. 29, OMusicAwards.com will begin live-streaming the world record attempt live from the Roxy Theatre on the Sunset Strip with the end goal of crossing the 55 hour mark during the live show on Halloween.

The live-stream will also serve as a platform to promote inclusivity and to highlight the problem of bullying. Donations raised from the live-stream will be divided equally between The Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN), The "It Gets Better" Project, The Gay Straight Alliance Network (GSA), Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and The Trevor Project.

April's inaugural O Music Awards, which streamed live from Las Vegas' Fremont Street, garnered MTV's second-biggest-live stream audience ever.