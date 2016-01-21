O’Hearn New Top Chef for Food Network

Deirdre O’Hearn was put in charge of programming and development for Food Network and Cooking Channel with the departure of Bob Tuschman, her boss, on Jan. 31.

The moves follow the departure of long-time Food Network president Brooke Johnson last year.

With Johnson gone, the creative direction of Food Network is now overseen by Kathleen Finch, who in August was named chief programming, content and brand officer for Scripps Networks Interactive, parent of both Food and Cooking,

O’Hearn, known as Didi, is senior VP of programming and development and will report to Finch.

"Since joining Food Network and Cooking Channel in 2014, it was quickly apparent that Didi's skills and expertise represent exactly the creative leadership our beloved brands require," said Finch. "She was a driving force behind 2015's successful programming slate, with titles such as Chopped Junior and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition as just two examples of Didi's creative instinct driving double-digit ratings gains. I couldn't be more thrilled to have such a talented and well-respected executive seated next to me as we look ahead for future growth opportunities."

Before joining Food and Cooking, O’Hearn was VP, development and talent for We TV.