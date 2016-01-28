O’Grady Named CEO of Nielsen Catalina

Nielsen said that Matt O’Grady has been named CEO of Nielsen Catalina Solutions.

O’Grady, who had been executive VP and managing director of local media, will report to the Nilesen Catalina Solutions board of directors.

Nielsen got majority ownership of NCS, a joint venture with Catalina, in 2015.

"Matt is a world-class leader," said Nielsen COO Steve Hasker. "His experience and expertise in media, advertising and performance management make him uniquely positioned to take on the CEO role and drive performance and innovation for Nielsen Catalina Solutions and its clients."

O’Grady joined Nielsen more than 15 years ago. Before Nielsen, he held posts at National Decision Systems, AT&T and the Daniel Yankelovich Group.