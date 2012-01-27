NYTVF Signs Five New Development Partners

The New York Television Festival on Friday confirmed nine

development partners for the 2012 NYTVF, which will take place Oct. 22-27.

New network partners include VH1, BIO Channel and Logo, as

well as NYTVF's first children's entertainment partner, Hasbro Studios, and its

first international network partner, U.K.'s Channel 4.

VH1, along with returning partners IFC and MTV, have signed

on as award sponsors for the Independent Pilot Competition, where each will

seek unscripted formats, alternative comedy submissions and animated and

live-action comedies, respectively.

The other six partners, including inaugural sponsors

Sundance Channel and SevenOne International, are signed on for NYTVF Pitch,

which guarantees a development deal from each network for one producer and

pitch.

"We've never before had so many partners signed on for the

beginning of the NYTVF development season and we're thrilled to have such a

diverse and prestigious group looking to the NYTVF artistic community for great

talent and ideas," said NYTVF founder Terence Gray.

Including previously announced partnerships, the 2012 Festival has thus far lined up 12 guaranteed development deals, including a short pilot competition with Comedy Central.

IFC recently greenlit the first comedy from the Festival to

go to series, ordering 10 episodes of Bunk

(previously Pointless) to premiere in

June.