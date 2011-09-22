NYTVF Launches Pilot Competition with Comedy Central

The New York Television Festival and Comedy Central are

partnering on a short pilot competition giving independent producers the chance

to win a development deal with the network.

Contestants will submit a 4-11 minute first act of an original

comedy pilot plus a 10-to 25-page shooting script of the episode. A screening

committee will narrow the entrants down to 25 finalists to be presented to

Comedy Central development executives. Though only one winner will receive the

$7,500 deal, the network may opt to enter into agreements with other finalists.

"While it may seem like a generous gesture of support to an

emerging generation of creators, we are really hoping to find something

compelling for very cheap," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming

and production, Comedy Central.

The NYTVF's 2011 development season wraps this week during its

annual festival. The Comedy Central pilot competition is the first development partnership

for its 2012 season, with entries open from October to January.