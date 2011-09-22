NYTVF Launches Pilot Competition with Comedy Central
The New York Television Festival and Comedy Central are
partnering on a short pilot competition giving independent producers the chance
to win a development deal with the network.
Contestants will submit a 4-11 minute first act of an original
comedy pilot plus a 10-to 25-page shooting script of the episode. A screening
committee will narrow the entrants down to 25 finalists to be presented to
Comedy Central development executives. Though only one winner will receive the
$7,500 deal, the network may opt to enter into agreements with other finalists.
"While it may seem like a generous gesture of support to an
emerging generation of creators, we are really hoping to find something
compelling for very cheap," said Kent Alterman, head of original programming
and production, Comedy Central.
The NYTVF's 2011 development season wraps this week during its
annual festival. The Comedy Central pilot competition is the first development partnership
for its 2012 season, with entries open from October to January.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.