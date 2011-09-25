NYTVF Award Winners Announced
The
New York Television Festival (NYTVF) wrapped up Saturday night with
development deals for independents from such big names as MTV, Fox and
Syfy, with Nashvile
emerging as a potential new hotbed of independent product.
The winner of Fox's comedy script contest ($25,000 and a pilot) was Adulthood for Beginners from Robby O'Connor of New York.
FX's
pick for a pilot opportunity was Josh Jennings for Congress from
Nathan Gotsch of Los Angeles; MTV tapped Pound Dogs from Mike Salva of
Nashville. Syfy Digital
Studio picked Odessa from Al Thompson of New York.
Also
getting guaranteed development deals were Party Doctor from Jake
Greene of Nashville (Sundance), Carlos and the Games of Seduction
from Greg Burke and Lou
Perez from New York (MSN and EyeBoggie), and A Week With My Father
from Giacomo Knox of Los Angeles.
A&E
picked five finalists for a pilot and $10,000, to be awarded later in
the year. The finalists were Tough Girl from Tim Smyth of New York; American Genius from
Phillip Hullquist of Nashville; Pushing the Limits from Javier
Bermudez of Los Angeles; Surviving the Burn from Paul Lima of Burbank, Calif.;
and Racetrack Dads from Donald Mann of Van Nuys, Calif.
NYTVF wrapped up its four-day independent festival Saturday night with the announcements.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.