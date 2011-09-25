NYTVF Award Winners Announced

The

New York Television Festival (NYTVF) wrapped up Saturday night with

development deals for independents from such big names as MTV, Fox and

Syfy, with Nashvile

emerging as a potential new hotbed of independent product.



The winner of Fox's comedy script contest ($25,000 and a pilot) was Adulthood for Beginners from Robby O'Connor of New York.



FX's

pick for a pilot opportunity was Josh Jennings for Congress from

Nathan Gotsch of Los Angeles; MTV tapped Pound Dogs from Mike Salva of

Nashville. Syfy Digital

Studio picked Odessa from Al Thompson of New York.



Also

getting guaranteed development deals were Party Doctor from Jake

Greene of Nashville (Sundance), Carlos and the Games of Seduction

from Greg Burke and Lou

Perez from New York (MSN and EyeBoggie), and A Week With My Father

from Giacomo Knox of Los Angeles.



A&E

picked five finalists for a pilot and $10,000, to be awarded later in

the year. The finalists were Tough Girl from Tim Smyth of New York; American Genius from

Phillip Hullquist of Nashville; Pushing the Limits from Javier

Bermudez of Los Angeles; Surviving the Burn from Paul Lima of Burbank, Calif.;

and Racetrack Dads from Donald Mann of Van Nuys, Calif.

NYTVF wrapped up its four-day independent festival Saturday night with the announcements.

