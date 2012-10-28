NYTVF Announces 2012 Development Award Winners

The New York Television Festival wrapped up Saturday night

by announcing the recipients of 19 development deals from its TV network,

studio and digital partners.

Recipients of development deals from NYTVF Pitch Partners

were as follows: Sundance Channel: I Want

A New Life created by Stephen Soroka and Will Bozarth (New York, NY); Red

Arrow International: Barely Legal

created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller (Provo, UT); BIO Channel: Para-Not-So-Normal created by Nick

Armstrong and Trevor Tevel (Los Angeles, CA); Channel 4: Celebrities Solving Crimes created by Melge Media (Brooklyn, NY);

Hasbro Studios: Buckle and Swash created

by Sarah Courtauld (London, UK); Logo: Burly

Q's created by Carrie Preston and Daisy 3 Pictures (New York, NY); and

truTV: Lords of the Land: NYC created

by Frank Mosca (City Island, NY).

Here to Stay from

Andrew Shafer (New York, NY) won the fifth annual Fox-NYTVF comedy script

contest for $25,000 and a development deal. Private

Eyes (originally titled Deadbeats)

from Frank Mosca, John Morena, Stephen Franciosa Jr., and Vinny Parco (New

York, NY) won the second annual A&E unscripted development pipeline and a

$10,000 prize.

Lifetime selected five finalists for its unscripted

development pipeline: American Bombshells

from Steven Ryan (New York, NY); Cake

Lush to the Stars from Cee French Harth, Paul Harth and Jeff Schubert (New

York, NY); Comediennes from Tim Paul

(Chicago, IL); Junk Mom from Pat

Taggart (Philadelphia, PA); and Ladies on

the Loose from Jenn Dlugos and Andrea Henry (Boston, MA).

Winners of the 2012 Independent Pilot Competition sponsored

awards were: IFC "Out of the Box" Award: Hamsters

from Damian Lanigan (Brooklyn, NY); MTV Comedy Development Deal: Galaxy Comics from Kevin McMullin and

Jacey Heldrich (New York, NY); Syfy "Imagine Greater" Award: Time Trials from Lee Jordan and Clay

Lapari (Los Angeles, CA); VH1 "Theory of Creativity" Award: Actors Anonymous from René Ashton

(Studio City, CA); and Amazon Studios Audience Award: Captain Cornelius Cartoon's Cartoon Lagoon from Manny Galán (New

York, NY).

Additional IPC award winner as well as descriptions and

trailers for all IPC selections can be found here.