NYTVF Announces 2012 Development Award Winners
The New York Television Festival wrapped up Saturday night
by announcing the recipients of 19 development deals from its TV network,
studio and digital partners.
Recipients of development deals from NYTVF Pitch Partners
were as follows: Sundance Channel: I Want
A New Life created by Stephen Soroka and Will Bozarth (New York, NY); Red
Arrow International: Barely Legal
created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller (Provo, UT); BIO Channel: Para-Not-So-Normal created by Nick
Armstrong and Trevor Tevel (Los Angeles, CA); Channel 4: Celebrities Solving Crimes created by Melge Media (Brooklyn, NY);
Hasbro Studios: Buckle and Swash created
by Sarah Courtauld (London, UK); Logo: Burly
Q's created by Carrie Preston and Daisy 3 Pictures (New York, NY); and
truTV: Lords of the Land: NYC created
by Frank Mosca (City Island, NY).
Here to Stay from
Andrew Shafer (New York, NY) won the fifth annual Fox-NYTVF comedy script
contest for $25,000 and a development deal. Private
Eyes (originally titled Deadbeats)
from Frank Mosca, John Morena, Stephen Franciosa Jr., and Vinny Parco (New
York, NY) won the second annual A&E unscripted development pipeline and a
$10,000 prize.
Lifetime selected five finalists for its unscripted
development pipeline: American Bombshells
from Steven Ryan (New York, NY); Cake
Lush to the Stars from Cee French Harth, Paul Harth and Jeff Schubert (New
York, NY); Comediennes from Tim Paul
(Chicago, IL); Junk Mom from Pat
Taggart (Philadelphia, PA); and Ladies on
the Loose from Jenn Dlugos and Andrea Henry (Boston, MA).
Winners of the 2012 Independent Pilot Competition sponsored
awards were: IFC "Out of the Box" Award: Hamsters
from Damian Lanigan (Brooklyn, NY); MTV Comedy Development Deal: Galaxy Comics from Kevin McMullin and
Jacey Heldrich (New York, NY); Syfy "Imagine Greater" Award: Time Trials from Lee Jordan and Clay
Lapari (Los Angeles, CA); VH1 "Theory of Creativity" Award: Actors Anonymous from René Ashton
(Studio City, CA); and Amazon Studios Audience Award: Captain Cornelius Cartoon's Cartoon Lagoon from Manny Galán (New
York, NY).
Additional IPC award winner as well as descriptions and
trailers for all IPC selections can be found here.
