NYT's Susan Saulny Joins ABC News

Another New York Times

reporter is jumping to ABC News.

On Tuesday, ABC News president Ben Sherwood announced that

Susan Saulny is joining ABC News' Washington bureau as a correspondent. She

joins fellow NYT colleague Jeff

Zeleny, who on Monday was named senior Washington correspondent for ABC News.

Saulny spent 12 years at the Times, covering national news and contributing to the paper's

growing digital video efforts. She was part of the team that covered the 2012

presidential campaign.

She starts at ABC News in March and will report for all

programs and platforms.