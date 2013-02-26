NYT's Susan Saulny Joins ABC News
Another New York Times
reporter is jumping to ABC News.
On Tuesday, ABC News president Ben Sherwood announced that
Susan Saulny is joining ABC News' Washington bureau as a correspondent. She
joins fellow NYT colleague Jeff
Zeleny, who on Monday was named senior Washington correspondent for ABC News.
Saulny spent 12 years at the Times, covering national news and contributing to the paper's
growing digital video efforts. She was part of the team that covered the 2012
presidential campaign.
She starts at ABC News in March and will report for all
programs and platforms.
