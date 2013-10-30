NYCTVWK: Independent Networks Optimistic They Will Gain Linear Traction

Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week

While acknowledging that bandwidth is tight, executives at a trio of independent start-ups believe that the passion of their audiences will earn their networks more carriage — linear and otherwise — down the road.

On NYC TV Week's "New Start-Ups" panel, led by moderator and Multichannel News programming editor R.Thomas Umstead on Oct. 29, TheBlaze CEO Christopher Balfe, Revolt Media CEO Keith Clinkscales and Pivot president Evan Shapiro made the cases for their services in a crowded programming landscape, where space has been allotted to networks owned by media conglomerates.

"Distribution is the biggest challenge to any independent voice because large integrated media companies take all the bandwidth. There are some good channels, but the others eat up the bandwidth and make it difficult for the rest of us," said Shapiro, whose millennial-targeted service launched Aug. 1 with 40 million subscribers and now counts 43 million.



