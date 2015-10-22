NYC TV Week: Panel: Good Content Finds an Audience

New York – Compelling content will usually find a sufficient audience even in the quagmire of distribution platforms that dominate the TV business, but executives warned that doesn’t mean that audience will be huge or even popular on the platform you want it to be.

“Oprah may not do well on You Tube, but she sure does great on television,” said AOL VP of business development David Simon at an afternoon panel discussion at The Content Show moderated by Ratings Intelligence editor A.J. Katz. “Just because you have content doesn’t mean that it will be good on all formats. PewDiePie will never be on television.”

The key is finding what platform works best for the content produced. That means sharing info with advertisers and gleaning data from multiple sources, including ratings, social media and online information.

