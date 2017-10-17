NYC TV Week: CNN’s Farkas Says VR Is a Natural for News

New York – Virtual reality may get most of its attention from gamers, but CNN vice president of premium content video Jason Farkas believes the technology is opening up a whole new aspect for television news, allowing networks and reporters to convey feelings as well as facts to their audiences.



At the Multichannel News/B&CVR 20/20 event here Monday (Oct. 16), Farkas said VR allows viewers to more deeply identify with programs and news items by “giving witness” to them. And that can range from stories on climate change and war, to putting viewers behind the wheel of a Formula 1 race car, running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, or traveling back in time for an immersive look at historical events like the dismantling of the Berlin Wall.



Farkas said VR is a natural and logical extension for news organizations that for centuries through print, video and digital means strove to give their audience the experience of being there.



“With VR, we have that tool,” Farkas said.



VR 20/20 kicked off NYC Television Week, which continues through Oct. 19; read more #NYCTVWK stories here.