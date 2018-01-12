NYC Television Week Set for Oct. 29-Nov. 2, 2018

NYC Television Week will return to the Big Apple Oct. 29-Nov. 2, 2018.



Taking place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom and Westin Times Square, the sixth annual event will include the 28th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and new feature NYC Television Week’s 40 Under 40 as wells as conferences Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit and the TV Data Summit.



"This weeklong series of events, now in its sixth year, continues to evolve to become a can’t-miss destination for over 2,000 leaders throughout all facets of the television industry,” said Charlie Weiss, NewBay VP/Broadcast & TV Market Leader. “The addition of the 40 Under 40 celebration and the return of last year’s very popular TV Data Summit to our stable of proven solutions-oriented conferences and award programs provides our audience with ideas and thought leadership that will help successfully navigate the changes coming our way.”



For more information about the 2018 NYC Television Week, which is presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, visit nyctvweek.com and follow the event on Twitter at @NYCTVWK.



