NYC Television Week to Return Oct. 20-22, 2015

NYC Television Week will return to the Big Apple on Oct. 20-22, 2015 at the Waldorf Astoria and Park Central Hotel.

The three-day event will feature the 25th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, the second annual Content Show and other industry conferences, including Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit and the Hispanic Television Summit.

"For the third straight year, NYC Television Week will offer an unequaled opportunity for the industry to gather and discuss the rapid evolution of television in all of its many facets,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher, NewBay Media. “From our milestone edition of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame to vibrant conversations around technology, brand integration, diversifying audiences, and many other themes, an elite lineup of thought leaders and business standouts will make this a week not to be missed."

NYC Television Week is presented by NewBay Media’s Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Next TV and Ratings Intelligence.

Registration will open in June.

For more information, visit nyctelevisionweek.com.