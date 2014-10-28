NYC Television Week to Feature Breakout Sessions With Programming and Development Executives #NYCTVWK #TCS

Executives from NUVOtv, Fuse, Scripps Networks Interactive, A&E, GroupM and more will host breakout sessions during Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News’ NYC Television Week.

The series “In Conversation With,” which is part of The Content Show Nov. 12 and 13, will feature 30-minute creative dialogues lead by senior programming and development executives from networks and production companies.

The following networks and production companies are on tap to present “In Conversation With” sessions: NUVOtv and Fuse, Food Network and Cooking Channel, National Geographic Channel, H2 and History, Leftfield Pictures, Discovery Digital Networks, Esquire Network, WE tv, Animal Planet, BET, Group M Entertainment, ESPN, True Entertainment, A&E, Travel Channel, Discovery, NatGeo Wild, HGTV and DIY Network, VH1, AMC, TV One, Electus, Lifetime, Bravo, BBC North America, PBS, CMT, ISH, Nickelodeon, Oxygen Network, NorthSouth Productions and The Weather Channel.

The Content Show, produced by B&C parent company NewBay Media, is a conference and marketplace that covers programming, development and distribution.

NYC TV week will also feature editions of ongoing event series Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

The Content Show, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.