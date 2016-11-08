NYC Television & Video Week Sees Record Attendance

The fourth annual NYC Television & Video Week drew more than 2,400 attendees, NewBay Media announced Nov. 8.

The conference, which took place from Oct. 17-20, included five events: Virtual Reality 20/20, Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit & Expo and the Hispanic Television Summit.

“Each year the NYC Television & Video Week continues to grow in numbers, quality and content,” said Louis Hillelson, executive VP/Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News & Next TV. “Each year we tailor the event to the important issues of the day, making it a vital destination for the entire television industry, including advertising, audience, distribution and production.”

This year’s agenda featured a range of industry experts with execs from Google, CNN, Hulu, Facebook, IBM, PlayStation, Univision, WE tv, among many others, speaking.

“We are truly excited about the momentum we have achieved with NYC Television & Video Week” says Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay Media, parent company of B&C, Multichannel News and Next TV. “2017 promises to be even bigger and better with new events, more partners and more networking opportunities for our sponsors and attendees.”

The fifth annual NYC Television & Video Week will take place Oct. 16 to 19, 2017. Virtual Reality 20/20, the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Advanced Advertising, Next TV Summit and the Hispanic Television Summit are all set to return next year along with additional soon-to-be-announced new events.

For more information, go to http://www.nyctvweek.com/.

