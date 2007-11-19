NY1’s Ramsay Out After Calling The Call

Longtime New York 1 News reporter Gary Anthony Ramsay left the station Nov. 15. His departure followed an incident that saw Ramsay call in to NY1 program The Call and give his viewpoint on New York’s former police chief, Bernard Kerik.

Ramsay contacted the call-in show Nov. 9 and, using a fake name, stated that Kerik had pleaded guilty to various charges in the past. Ramsay had taken issue with the host, John Schiumo, saying that Kerik was “allegedly” guilty of various transgressions.

NY1, a cable news channel owned by Time Warner Cable, airs in the New York market. Senior vice president and general manager Steve Paulus said Ramsay left on his own. “His contract was up and he decided it was time to move on,” Paulus added.

Ramsay had been with the channel since it launched in 1992. He’s president of the New York Association of Black Journalists. His presidency is slated to end at the end of 2007, and the association did not say whether he’ll retain his title for the rest of the year.

Paulus did not have much to say on the incident. “He did what he did and we won’t comment on that,” he said. “It’s a moot point now.”

Paulus added that NY1 has an open reporter position.