NY Times Offers ‘The Weekly’ to Subscribers

The Weekly, the New York Times docu-series that airs on FX and Hulu, can be viewed by NY Times subscribers on the newspaper website. The Times made available a new episode about what happened when Mexican forces came to arrest the son of El Chapo, and the resultant bloody battle that ensued. Subscribers can watch that new episode, and earlier episodes, at NYTimes.com.

The Weekly premiered June 2. Previous episodes looked at a Marine fighting to take back his identity from online scammers, the youngest child separated from family at the U.S.-Mexico border, and working-class students aiming for elite colleges who are betrayed by their principal.

"Times journalism, like the expert reporting that you see in every episode of The Weekly, would not be possible without our subscribers,” said Stephanie Preiss, executive director of film and television, The New York Times. “We're excited to make the show available to them to recognize their important contribution."

The Weekly premieres on FX and streams the next day on Hulu. It is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers are Mat Skene, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Mary Robertson.

Dolnick told B&C they shoot for “a new visual language” for the series. “We want it to feel cinematic,” said Dolnick. “We want it to feel lush, we want it to feel intimate.”