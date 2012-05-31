'Nurse Jackie' Renewed for Fifth Season
Showtime has renewed Nurse Jackie for a fifth season, the
network announced Thursday.
It has also named former Dexter executive
producer/showrunner Clyde Phillips as the new showrunner for the Edie Falco
comedy, replacing co-creators Linda Wallem and Liz Brixius, who departed after
the series wrapped production on its current fourth season. Phillips will also
executive-produce alongside Richie Jackson and Caryn Mandabach.
Nurse Jackie's season four premiere drew 1.1 million viewers
for the night in early April, up 30% over its prior season premiere, and is
averaging 2.77 million total weekly viewers across all platforms.
The fifth season will begin production in
late 2012.
