'Nurse Jackie' Renewed for Fifth Season

Showtime has renewed Nurse Jackie for a fifth season, the

network announced Thursday.

It has also named former Dexter executive

producer/showrunner Clyde Phillips as the new showrunner for the Edie Falco

comedy, replacing co-creators Linda Wallem and Liz Brixius, who departed after

the series wrapped production on its current fourth season. Phillips will also

executive-produce alongside Richie Jackson and Caryn Mandabach.

Nurse Jackie's season four premiere drew 1.1 million viewers

for the night in early April, up 30% over its prior season premiere, and is

averaging 2.77 million total weekly viewers across all platforms.

The fifth season will begin production in

late 2012.