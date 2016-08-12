By the Numbers: Inside the Olympics Ad Blitz for NBCU Shows

There are obviously a lot of ads running during the Olympic telecasts — from Aug. 5 through Aug. 10, iSpot.tv detected 323 national advertisers, 605 unique commercials and 6,356 airings during Olympic programming on NBC and its sister networks. But one category of ad arguably stands out over all others: show promos, specifically for NBCU programming.

So far, through Aug. 10, NBCU/Comcast-owned networks have run 70 unique show promos that have generated 958 million TV ad impressions on 1,331 airings.

Related: Broadcast Networks Having Steady Summer

The top promoted NBC shows ranked by TV ad impressions during the Olympics:

Timeless: 142.5 million

This is Us: 137 million

Sunday Night Football: 101.5 million

The Good Place: 89 million

The Voice: 68 million

Related: NBC Says Live Streams From Rio Games Surpass 1 Billion Minutes

Meanwhile, Comcast/Xfinity has generated 124,587,581 TV ad impressions against Olympic programming on seven unique ads that have run 43 times nationally.

Top ads include “Everything is Awesome,” with 20 national airings and 57 million TV ad impressions, followed by “Welcome to it All,” with 15 national airings and 58.9 million TV ad impressions during the Olympics; 99.2% of the ads were viewed live or same day.

Comcast has also utilized local ad insertions for its spots — “Welcome to It All,” for instance: