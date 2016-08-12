NBC: Live Streams From Rio Games Surpass 1 Billion Minutes

Related: NBC Says Olympic Ad Sales Top $1.2B

Though TV ratings from the Summer Olympic games are down, live streams being delivered by NBC Olympics from Rio are surging.



NBC Olympics said live streaming from the games topped 1 billion minutes (1.05 billion) on Aug. 10 via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

That total is up 232% from the equivalent day at the 2012 London games, NBC Olympics said, but recognized that 2012 games had no simultaneous live streaming and no competing primetime Olympic cable coverage. NBCUniversal and its stable of networks plan to deliver 4,500 hours of streaming coverage during the Rio games.

Go to multichannel.com for the full story.