NTCA Names VP, Legislative Affairs

David Hoover, formerly director of government affairs at CTIA-The Wireless Association, has joined NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association, as VP of legislative affairs.

He joins effective July 7.

Hoover's resume includes posts at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and Legg Mason Precursor Group.

“David has a unique understanding of the financial and business model impacts of policymaking on telecommunications operators,” said Shirley Bloomfield, NTCA CEO, in announcing the hire. “We are thrilled to welcome him into this new role.”