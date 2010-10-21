NPR Fires Juan Williams

The war of words around Islamaphobia has claimed another victim. NPR fired

senior news analyst Juan Williams late Wednesday after remarks he made on Bill

O'Reilly's Fox News program. Williams, who is also a Fox News contributor, was

discussing O'Reilly's recent appearance on ABC's The View during which a

heated discussion about the proposed Islamic center in lower Manhattan prompted

co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar to walk off the set.

Monday night (Oct. 18) on The O'Reilly Factor,

O'Reilly asked Williams if he thought the U.S. was facing a "Muslim dilemma,"

adding "The cold truth is that in the world today, jihad, aided and abetted by

some Muslim nations, is the biggest threat on the planet."

Williams, who was born in Panama and writes and

lectures about race, essentially agreed with O'Reilly.

"I mean, look, Bill, I'm not a bigot," said

Williams. "You know the kind of books I've written about the civil rights

movement in this country. But when I get on a plane, I got to tell you, if I

see people who are in Muslim garb and I think, you know, they're identifying

themselves first and foremost as Muslims, I get worried. I get nervous."

NPR said in a statement that Williams' comments are

"inconsistent with our editorial standards and practices, and undermined his

credibility as a news analyst with NPR."

Williams joined NPR in 1996 and has been a familiar

face to television news audiences since 1990 when CNN hired him to be among the

co-hosts on political roundtable Crossfire. Fox News signed him in 1997

as a political contributor where he is a regular panelist on Fox News Sunday

while also appearing on a number of other programs at the network.

Williams' affiliation with Fox News has been a

simmering controversy inside NPR. In February 2009, NPR asked Fox News to

stop identifying Williams as an NPR host while on Fox News. The request stemmed

from Williams' characterization of Michelle Obama as "Stokely Carmichael in a

designer dress" during an appearance on Fox News.

Muslim groups immediately objected to Williams'

comments and the incident has caused a fevered debate in the political media

community.

Nihad Awad, the national executive director of the

Council on American Islamic Relations, issued a statement soon after Williams'

remarks and before he was fired.

"NPR should address the fact that one of its

news analysts seems to believe that all airline passengers who are perceived to

be Muslim can legitimately be viewed as security threats," the statement

said. "Such irresponsible and inflammatory comments would not be tolerated

if they targeted any other racial, ethnic or religious minority, and they

should not pass without action by NPR."

Conservative media stars lined up behind Williams.

Blogger Michelle Malkin accused NPR of caving to

"left-wing attack dogs on the Internet."

Red State's Erick Erickson called Williams' ouster

"disgusting," adding "all Williams did is say both exactly how he feels and how

many, many other Americans feel on the subject. The man's body of work makes

clear he is no bigot. But we sure can't offend Muslims can we?"

In a statement, NPR said: "Tonight we gave Juan Williams notice that we

are terminating his contract as a Senior News Analyst for NPR News. Juan has

been a valuable contributor to NPR and public radio for many years and we did

not make this decision lightly or without regret. However, his remarks on The

O'Reilly Factor this past Monday were inconsistent with our editorial

standards and practices, and undermined his credibility as a news analyst with

NPR. We regret these circumstances and thank Juan Williams for his many years

of service to NPR and public radio."