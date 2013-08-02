NPR Brings in Eric Deggans as TV Critic and Correspondent

NPR News named Eric Deggans as TV critic and correspondent,

the organization said in a statement Friday.





Deggans, who previously worked as a media critic at the

Tampa Bay Times, will start working full time for the news outlet in

October. He has contributed to NPR News before, producing radio spots and

appearing as an expert on various NPR News programs.





"For many years, I have been a fan of NPR's super smart

journalism and I often fantasized of what it might be like to join their ranks as

a contributor," says Deggans. "A position like this one is beyond my

wildest dreams; I'm honored and excited by the opportunity to help shape NPR's

coverage of television and pop culture.





In the newly created position, Deggans will share his

expertise on "television, media and cultural criticism."





"We are thrilled that Eric is joining NPR, and going to

be part of a team that will enhance our coverage of one of the most important

social forces in our time, the impact of TV," says Madhulika Sikka,

executive editor of NPR News.





The journalist has had a busy week. He was a paneliston B&C's annual preseasonroundtable on Monday, and on Saturday he is set to receive the 2013

Arts & Entertainment Task Force Legacy Award from the National Association

of Black Journalists.



