NPD to Acquire Gaming Research Firm EEDAR

Research firm The NPD Group has agreed to acquire Carlsbad, Calif.-based video game market research and data analysis firm EEDAR, giving NPD even more analytic ammo for its long-running video game tracking service.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Closing of the deal is expected in October.

NPD first began tracking video game industry data in 1988, and just this summer introduced the first service that tracks the sales of digital games on an individual basis. EEDAR’s database of game product metadata covers 150,000-plus console, PC, mobile and online titles, with more than 200 million pieces of metadata.

Also: Jacob Takes Over at Verizon Digital Media Services

“With NPD’s retail and digital tracking assets, EEDAR’s robust data integration and delivery platform, and our combined industry expertise, we will have the insight and information to grow and change with the industry and drive continued global expansion,” said Tim Bush, president of NPD’s Americas commercial businesses.

NPD has made its retail tracking service available via EEDAR’s analytics platform (GamePulse) since 2011.

Also: PlayStation Now Hits PCs

“A fundamental goal of EEDAR has always been to improve the quality and speed by which business decisions could be made for game developers and publishers,” said EEDAR CEO Robert Liguori. “NPD shares this philosophy, and the joining of our resources and passion for this sector will ensure the industry has access to the information it needs as it advances into new platforms and business models.”