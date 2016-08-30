PlayStation Now Hits PCs

PlayStation Now, the gaming subscription service that allows users to stream PlayStation 3 (PS3) and other games, is now available on PCs, taking the service off the PlayStation 4 platform for the first time.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is making more than 400 PS3 games available on the service, along with exclusive content and older games. The service runs $20 a month or $100 a year, with a seven-day free trial.

PlayStation Now currently includes 50 “greatest hits” games as well, covering classic titles such as Mafia II, Tomb Raider and Borderlands: Ultimate Edition.