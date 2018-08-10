Now It’s Really Over: Sinclair Withdraws Tribune Merger Application

Sinclair Broadcast Group filed documents with the Federal Communications Commission withdrawing its applications to acquire Tribune Media and asking the agency to cancel hearings set to discuss the merger.

Tribune Media terminated the $3.9 billion Sinclair merger earlier Thursday morning. It also filed a lawsuit against Sinclair in Delaware Chancery Court accusing Sinclair of breach of contract and asking for $1 billion in damages.

In the filings, Sinclair asked that its applications to acquire Tribune be withdrawn with prejudice and requested that the chief administrative law judge terminate a hearing that was to look into possible sham transactions associated with the approval process.

“Given that the merger agreement has been terminated, and that Sinclair and Tribune are no longer pursuing the transaction and will not seek to re-file the applications, Sinclair requests that the Presiding Judge terminate the hearing,” Sinclair said in the filing.