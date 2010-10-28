November Debut for Big CBS Prime in India

Joint

venture partners Reliance Broadcast Networks and CBS Studios

International are planning for a November 2010 launch of the new general

entertainment channel Big CBS Prime in India and have announced the

outlines of its schedule, which will include such popular U.S. fare as The Defenders, Blue Bloods, NCIS, Survivor, CSI, Rachael Ray, Judge Judy, Frasier, The Insider and Entertainment Tonight. The

English-language channel will target younger 18 to 34 year old audience

and is the first of three that the two partners are planning to launch

in India, which has seen rapid growth in recent years.

Some 134

million homes have TVs in India, with about 103 million hooked up to

cable or satellite television. In 2012, India is expected to become the

world's largest DTH pay TV market, overtaking the U.S., which is

projected to have about 35 million satellite subscribers that year.