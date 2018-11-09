'Nova' Special ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ Premieres Nov. 14

PBS documentary series Nova premieres the film Thai Cave Rescue Wednesday, Nov. 14, depicting the 12 boys and their soccer coach who were stranded in a Thailand cave in June and July. The boys and their coach entered the cave after soccer practice. Heavy rains flooded the cave and they were trapped inside.

“Follow the harrowing operation and discover the scientific ingenuity that made the rescue possible. Hear how rescuers explored every option, from pumping out water, to drilling a new exit, to ultimately cave-diving with the children through the treacherous, flooded passages,” said Nova.

Tom Stubberfield is the project's writer/producer/director out of Atlantic Productions in the U.K. Chris Schmidt is the executive producer for Nova.