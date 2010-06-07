Not Containing Their 'Glee'

As Dana Walden

and Gary Newman, chairmen of

20th Century Fox Television, plot their follow-up to a strong 2009-10 TV season

for the News Corp. division, they will do so with orders for seven new series

on the broadcast networks next season. In all, Walden and Newman are due to

have 29 series in

production in the 2010-11 TV season.

Now it remains to be seen whether they can match

a turn that saw them-in their first season in a decade without supervision from

Peter Chernin-launch two of the biggest new hits on TV in Glee and Modern

Family. Also on their to-do list: preventing overexposure of Glee,

which Newman says he expects to sell into syndication "between now and next

year"; Walden brashly says Glee has the potential to succeed American

Idol as television's top-rated show.

In a candid conversation, the duo spoke with B&C

Executive Editor Melissa Grego at their offices on the Fox lot about how

they're defending against Glee becoming a one-season-wonder, why Chernin

will probably return to a role as corporate czar, and what Ryan Murphy and

Simon Cowell may be plotting. An edited transcript of the interview follows.

Do you worry aboutGleebecoming a

one-season-wonder? Will the novelty of an hour-long musical comedy about the

glee club wear thin?

Dana Walden: I don't worry

that the novelty is going to wear off quickly. We are careful and sober about

the potential shortcomings of something that's burning this brightly. As brand

managers on this particular show, we turn down a lot of opportunities. It might

not seem like it, but you can only imagine [it] if you see the opportunities

that we have exploited so far. We have a truncated tour. There was an

opportunity to take this show around the country, right now, and sell out

arenas.

We, together with [Glee creator] Ryan

Murphy, who has an incredible sense of what the right associations for this

show are right now, are managing this brand to try to extend a successful life

for as long as possible-just as we did with The Simpsons decades ago.

You start with an incredibly good show, and Ryan has so many wonderful ideas.

He's already pitched out the next 13 episodes of the next season, and the

storytelling and the characters and the new characters that are being

introduced to keep things feeling fresh.

He's a very contemporary storyteller, and that's

one of reasons why I think the show is connecting with audiences, that these

stories accelerate at a very quick pace. There's no navel-gazing. This is not

soap opera of years before where one moment is mined over several episodes.

It's how a younger demo consumes content and he's tapped into that.

So, you don't worry he's going to burn through or

run out of stories?

DW: Our

conversations are far more, "Can that be a three-episode arc, do we have to

dispense with that in one?" and he says, "Yes, because I'm on to something

new." He knows he has a big broad audience he has to connect with, and he knows

that every episode has to make the mother and father in the room feel nostalgic

and connected to the music while re-conceiving the music a little bit and

making sure it feels fresh and young.

American Idol, as lead-in, is a big part ofGlee's success.Idol's finale rated

its lowest since its first year, and Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly

even noted at the upfront that it is aging. How much trouble is the Death Star

in?

DW: It's hard to

say. The appropriate and wise response on the part of the network was to

schedule the show in a way next year that it has an opportunity to shine and to

grow again. And by the way, it's still an incredible show. It's still an

incredible performer.

But American Idol and Glee have

many things in common. Thematically, they are shows that send a message that

everybody is invited into the tent, everybody can have a chance to shine,

everyone will be included. And it's a very optimistic, positive, contemporary

message. They're celebratory of talent of how much people root for other

people, even people that they don't know. And I think it's a very timely

sentiment.

So, I think there are great reasons to be hopeful

about American Idol, but I also commend Fox for having the next thing

musically. They've got Glee. It wasn't like American Idol was

declining and Fox has nothing to share in that space; they actually have the

next show that is all about celebrating music.

The music industry is again looking to Fox as

probably as strong a platform to launch artists as anywhere else-as [strong as]

radio, as concerts. Fox maintained a hold on that particular market.

Do you thinkGleecould grow intoAmerican Idol's successor as the biggest show on television?

DW: Yes. I think Glee

has enormous upside. I think it has the potential-I don't want to say to

replace American Idol, because nothing can replace Idol-but in

terms of being the top-rated show, I do think this show has the potential to

grow to those kinds of heights.

I think American Idol will go on to be

incredibly highly rated, but its successor was never going to be another

competition show. That's not the way our business works.

NotX

Factor?

DW: Potentially. I

don't want to discount [X Factor creator and departing Idol

judge] Simon [Cowell]. He clearly has also a remarkable ability to connect with

the viewers of this country. But I will tell you that Simon invited Ryan to

lunch at his house. They've had conversations about potentially working

together in the future, and Simon's no fool. He recognizes that there's

something about Glee that taps into all of the same things American

Idol has tapped into.

Ryan is exclusive to 20th, so anything he did with

Simon he would do with you essentially, correct?

DW: Look, it's very

speculative. Ryan has a full plate, Simon has a full plate. I only said it to

illustrate that even one of the biggest creative forces on that show recognizes

that the shows have similar attributes. They connect with audiences on a

similar level. They invite a very broad demographic of people.

Successful syndication sales, as you both well know,

have a ton to do with timing and available resources among the buyers. You've

got a third-season order already forGleealong with some

strong numbers. There's some talk about your other freshman comedy,Modern Family, going next to market. Which makes most sense for

your business to go first?

Gary Newman:Glee and

Modern Family are really on different tracks. The story of [the sale of]

Big Bang Theory is how strong the cable business is. There's not another

comedy that had any real ratings power until Modern Family. And I think

if this fall a new comedy doesn't pop, Modern Family will be an island

for a course of three or four years before another show is that strong. So, I

think it lends real power to [Modern Family], and it might suggest that

[the company won't be] rushing to a deal-just as Big Bang didn't rush

into a deal.

Now, there's nothing in the entertainment

business that has the longevity of music. And Glee can be watched over

and over again. I think the cable network that is willing to take the risk on

it is going to be as richly rewarded as the Fox network is being rewarded right

now by being a company that was willing to take a risk on a musical, platform

it behind the biggest show in television and put that huge marketing campaign

behind it.

In terms of timing, I think that Glee is

likely to sell soon, as in sometime between now and maybe a year from now. It

will be really interesting to see which of the cable networks has the vision to

step up to it.

DW: There's

an incredibly emotional connection between viewers of this show, and many

viewers are executives at cable companies and their kids and their families. We

have the live concert out on the road right now, in Los Angeles and New York,

and a great number of executives from cable companies and stations groups

jumped at the chance to take their families and be part of this event, which is

an hour and a half where you don't sit down. People are on their feet. They're

singing, they're dancing, they're swept up with all that is Glee. And

that can't not translate into someone believing this is a huge opportunity for

their company.

Is the company actively sellingGlee?

GN: No.

Do you seeGleebeing sold

exclusively to cable?

GN: I think it will

probably take the form that hour syndication has in recent years, which is

being stripped on cable and then being available on weekends in broadcast. If a

station group had a different point of view and felt that it could strip the

show, I'm sure it's something that [Twentieth Television President] Greg Meidel

would entertain. But the likelihood is a more conventional structure.

The question is, who wants to identify themselves

with a show about music, comedy, something that isn't easily pitchable. It

isn't a procedural. It's an event show. It's a unique show.

There are several cable networks looking to

broaden as the playing field has leveled between broadcast and cable; they want

to be broader and more accessible to a large audience. We're already beginning

to hear from different cable networks that you might not expect to be as

aggressive as they are. There's a sense building that the show defies easy

description in terms of what's right for it. I think there are going to be a

bunch of companies competing for it.

Who are the likeliest candidates?

DW: What everyone saw with [the sale of] Big Bang Theory

is companies like USA or the combined MTV Networks stepping up in a mighty way.

I would anticipate that just as with Big Bang, there were cable groups

that previously hadn't been in the running for an off-net half-hour coming to

the forefront. Because they're all trying to build their brands, and they're

all trying to acquire platforms to build their own programming off the back of

it.

Do you expect Peter Chernin, who left News Corp. a

year ago as president, COO and your direct boss, to remain working as an

independent producer, or will he go run a big company again, as many people

have speculated?

DW: It's very hard

to imagine that at some point Peter won't again have an opportunity to do

something incredibly meaningful and significant. That doesn't mean I don't

think he won't be a focused, successful producer with us, but I do think there

are probably huge opportunities awaiting his decision to get back into that

type of work.

He's clearly an incredibly ambitious person. He

has an incredibly dynamic and active brain, and you can see that in the company

he has set up at News Corp. and what the Fox Entertainment Group looks like at

this point in time; he's the person who put all those pieces into place. He is

interested in these kinds of machinations. They drive him, and I don't think

he's done with that yet.

Which of the networks got it right with their fall

schedules, and which got it wrong?

DW: Fox and CBS have very

interesting schedules. Both seem to be taking some shots, but wisely.

Complacency is the enemy, and each of the networks right now has seen the

downside of leaving long-running shows in prime time periods for too long. It's

a business that goes from being incredibly network-centric to the network

having to overpay to keep these long-running shows, and if you don't utilize

those shows in their prime to launch new assets, you're wasting opportunities

and creating problems for yourself down the road.

I also

really applaud [ABC topper] Steve [McPherson] for sticking with Wednesday night

in the face of huge competition. We are greatly indebted to him for his

strength with Modern Family; Lord knows that all of us felt insecure

when American Idol was scheduled right from the beginning of its run up

against our little first-year show. We had a lot of conversations with Steve,

and he said, "I'm not going to run from it because I believe in this show, and

I think it's more important to demonstrate stability for our audience than it

is to try to run from American Idol." He was exactly right.

Does NBC have the goods to turn

it around?

GN: I have not seen a lot of their

shows. I'm sure, as every year, some of them are quite good, some are probably

works in progress. I think their challenge is it's almost impossible to launch

as many shows as they're trying to launch. You just see it year in and year

out-networks that try to launch a lot and try to fix a lot of nights at one time,

struggle. Networks that keep more focused on "this fall," "we'll try to fix

these two time periods," "these two nights," tend to have the most success.

CBS took a very calculated risk this

year moving Big Bang Theory to Thursday at 8 o'clock; it was really

smart, and I think it's going to work in that time period. They're not trying

to fix five nights. Their marketing focus, I'm sure, will be getting Big

Bang launched on Thursday.

NBC is going to have to choose between

these shows and pick a couple to focus on, and probably accept the fact that

some are going to have to survive just by word of mouth because they're going

to be without a huge marketing push behind them.

What is it like working with

Chernin as a producer rather than your boss?

DW: It's so easy [laughing].

What's the conversation like?

GN: Really, it took a brief

adjustment. He likes to say he works for us. We'll see him at a restaurant,

he'll introduce us to people and say, "Here are my bosses. I work for them. I'm

just a little producer."

We have such a long, close friendship,

and there's a great deal of teasing and kidding that goes on. But he was always

respectful of our decisions. He let us run things quite autonomously and rarely

stuck his nose in too many things unless we asked him to. And so I think he's

really pretty comfortable with how we've organized things.

Many of the ways in which we do things

were evolved over a decade with a great deal of input from him, so I think he's

comfortable with our process here. The results have been that we brought to him

some projects we thought would be interesting to him, and we thought he could

help us with his profile. Terra Nova

would be a great example of that.

You broughtTerra Nova to

him?

GN:Terra Nova we brought to

him. And to Steven Spielberg, actually. It's a project that is going to be

unusual; it's a very big creative and financial bet that the company's going to

take and needs to be treated uniquely and specifically. [We need] to bring in

big guns to communicate to the advertising world, international buyers,

everybody that this project is special. When those two guys have their names

attached to it, it comes with a sense that it's special. It's been great

working with Peter.

DW: Obviously, we have extraordinary

feelings for him. He's also as smart and adept and formidable an executive and

producer as there is in the business. We've been the lucky beneficiaries of his

[production] deal [at News Corp.]; the fact that we get to be part of putting

Peter Chernin in action in the production business is a huge opportunity for

us. And he's a talent magnet. People want to work with him.

He's as smart creatively as anyone

you'll ever want to work with. He has a very good sense of Zeitgeist, of what's

timely and people have an interest in consuming. He also has a genuine passion

for this business that is so contagious with the people who work with him. All

of the creators who have had an opportunity to work with him in the past year

have been blown away at how focused he is, how much of his time they get and

how additive he is in any process.

How has life been different at

the studio without Chernin there as an executive?

DW: It's been very different. We had

a fantastic relationship with Peter. Both of us consider him a great friend and

mentor, and someone who has taught us so much about the business and how we

want to operate. In our current roles supervising a lot of people and making

decisions about what's in the best interest of this company, I think both of us

have Peter a little bit in the back of our heads still guiding a lot of the

decisions that we make.

[Walden and Newman's current bosses, Fox

Filmed Entertainment Co-Chairmen] Tom [Rothman] and Jim [Gianopulos] have been

phenomenally supportive, and while they're the first to admit this is an area

of the business they're not really familiar with, they are willing to go to bat

for us. So, it's been a very rewarding relationship with them. It hasn't in any

way interfered with our business. It's been only additive in terms of the times

that they're willing to give support.

[News Corp. Deputy Chairman, President

and COO] Chase [Carey] has been really supportive and a person who gets it in

an extraordinary way. He's somebody you can spend a very short amount of time

with, and he understands your business very quickly and very adeptly. He knows

what the issues are.

Would you say you are operating a

little more hands-off now?

DW: Yes. Without question, Peter

provided us with a level of protection, and with that level of protection we

were a little bit more hidden from just the sort of practical realities of

being in a position like this. Peter protected us, but it also kept us from

being exposed a lot of times. And now there's complete exposure, and at this

point in our careers we're ready for that. It's actually been very beneficial.

If you look at the past year that we've

had, with Glee and Modern Family and TheCleveland Show and seven new shows ordered, I think that

Gary and I are ready to take the next step in terms of prominence and being in

the consciousness of this organization.

What kinds of things did Peter

protect you from? What are you now feeling exposed to?

GN: Peter was always the most

experienced person in the room. So, if you had a problem, he had a strong point

of view from having worked on the network side, having worked on the film side.

He brought a tremendous amount of experience in what we do.

So, there's an exposure where you're on

the line, where you have to make the call, which is really kind of fun. And if

you've been doing this as long as we have, you're now ready to step up and take

the responsibility.

Is it a protection and exposure

to making good or bad decisions?

DW: It's a protection and exposure

to making decisions, period, because as Gary said, the way it used to work here

is if there was a dispute with an outside network or an issue that was becoming

charged, Peter would very quickly diffuse the situation; he would make a

decision and you had to live with his decision. Many times that was incredibly

productive, and obviously he was successful. The benefit of that is we learned

from a master what's the right time to make a decision; when any given issue

has percolated to the point that you can see what the right decision is for

your division and the corporation on the whole.

But taking the decision-maker out of the

mix has forced us to step up and fight for the things we really believe in and

to protect our organization, whether it's between divisions or with outside

networks or with producers and the agency community. A far greater pressure

exists on this line of management because ultimately the decisions are being

made by us.

Do you think that's part of the

reason you had such a great TV season? The timing was right for this

transition?

DW: That's a good question. I'm not

sure. I think what was great about this television season, as Gary said, was

that we'd had many successes in the past. Any studio would be grateful to have

any one of them. This year, we had two plus Cleveland.

It represented extraordinary timing. It wouldn't matter who was in the chair

above us if we didn't have Ryan Murphy executing his perfect idea in the

perfect manner at the exact right time, and [Modern Family creators]

Steve [Levitan] and Chris [Lloyd] doing the exact same thing while [The Cleveland

Show creators] Rich [Appel] and Seth [MacFarlane] and Mike [Henry] were

also doing the same thing. So, a lot of it is luck and timing.

But I will say it also did not hurt this

organization that the two people who know these issues the best, and are

closest to the problems in our own business and how to protect our assets, had

a greater decision-making opp over the past year.

Those two being you two.

DW: Yes.

Why does it take two people to

run 20th Century Fox Television?

DW: I don't think it takes two

people to run it; I think it takes two people to run it successfully.

Obviously, there are a lot of places where there's a sole head of the studio,

and it just enables us to cover so much more ground. We're talking about a

company that right now is producing 21 shows, and that's not including the

stuff that's on at FTvS that Gary and I are overseeing right now. That's just

at 20th and Fox 21.

It would be probably fine if it were our

goal just to remain what this company was when we initially took over, which

was a network production entity. We took orders from networks. Anything a

network would order we thought was a fantastic thing, and then we would deliver

the series. We had no greater control of our business at that time, and

everything has changed in the past decade.

We consider ourselves to be global

content creators. We deal with the international marketplace. Our shows migrate

along various platforms. We've really shifted this business over the past

decade, and that shift had a lot to do with the fact that there have been two

of us here watching the shop and pushing it forward. I think that in an

organization like this, there's a huge gravitational pull toward complacency.

And [there's a tendency] to just try to manage the volume on any given season

without being able to get a little bit above that and look forward and try to

keep the company relevant and moving forward and succeeding, in a way that I

think we have at this point.

GN: The truth is, we're leaner than

other companies. At our competitors, there's layer upon layer of senior

managers above the person who runs the division. I give a lot of credit to

Peter [Chernin]; he envisioned having two people at the top, particularly two

with different perspectives to run a very lean operation. To have two people

comfortable calling the shots, it actually makes us faster. If we felt that we

can't make a decision unless the other person has had a chance to weigh in,

that would slow us down, but we've never operated that way. We live with each

other's decisions. And communicate all the time.

Do you expect there to be a

trickle-down anytime soon to your business from broadcasters' pushes to get

cash compensation for retrans?

GN: It's indirect.

DW: That's exactly right. It's been

such a challenged business for so long, and when the networks are weak, the

trickle-down effect is they want to push risk more onto the studios, and that's

been very hard for us. Healthier networks means less desperation and

less-contentious negotiations because the stakes won't be quite as high when

you're negotiating any point on a license deal, but the health of the networks

is in our best interests.

How soon do you expect to see

that?

GN: I think it's already happening.

It's never just one thing. I think the incredibly strong scatter market since

probably January made this pilot season a little better for everybody. On top

of that, at the same time the first significant retransmission deals were made.

I think there's just a feeling at the network over the course of the next few

years that their economics will be better. As a result, I think they're all

raising the bar for themselves in terms of what they can achieve on the

programming side, so I really believe this year the number of programs

ordered-it has to be a record number of series ordered-has to do with the

bullishness in the ad market.

So, would you say the broadcast

business is emboldened? Hopeful?

DW: Uh, emboldened is a little

strong [laughs]. Hopeful.

The 2009-10 TV season is a tough

act to follow. How do you keep the momentum up, and what's the pressure like to

do so?

GN: It's rare for a studio to have

that level of success on new programs year after year, and there's a reason for

it. You put several shows like that on the air. Your people in overall deals

are working on those shows. Some of our best creators created those shows, so

they didn't create anything else in the subsequent year, the first season. So,

it's hard.

Honestly, I think it would be an

unrealistic expectation that we should put on three shows that have that kind

of breakout success every year. And there is some pressure to keep that

pipeline full in the sort of sense of, what have you done lately?

But we're really proud of the crop of

shows that we planted this year. And legitimately to look at them, a number of

them are positioned in great time periods and have gotten great buzz from the

advertising community, great buzz from the international screenings. So, we're

hopeful that again we're going to have two or three of these shows break out,

and we'll be sitting here next year having added a few shows to the silent

ledger where you say this show has the legs to last five, six, seven years and

be meaningful for the company.

As you mentioned, you brought

Steven Spielberg intoTerra Nova. Spielberg hasn't-yet-made

the transition to TV in the huge way that Jerry Bruckheimer has. Why do you

think that is?

GN: Jerry was unique in that he put

a tremendous focus and a lot of his effort into it, whereas I think Steven has

never been quite as focused on television. He always has his passion feature

projects that he directs. I think that Steven's very selective about what he's

involved with.

DW: And there's a big difference

between the producer and the director in terms of time commitment.

GN: Yes, that takes a lot of time,

commitment and creative energy. But having just begun to interact with Steven

on this project, he clearly is an enormous fan of television. He seems to have

an almost-encyclopedic knowledge of the medium, and he has tremendous integrity

in the way in which he thinks about these projects. There isn't a bit of

cynicism or looking down on the audience.

Fundamentally, he understands that

television's about characters and their relationships, and he's been very clear

that unless you're developing feelings about these characters, you can make the

coolest-looking thing ever but it's not going to work.

Do you think you could be more

aggressive about reality development?

DW: The shots that we take have to

be done on a more realistic basis. But we certainly look at the success of an

Endemol or Reveille and want to be a bigger presence in the reality business.

We had some success with Beauty and the Geek, Simple Life, we

have variety of projects at FTVS and Fox 21. At Fox 21 in particular, we have

seven or eight projects in development. It takes one of those companies having

one big success in that arena to spawn other successes and build that area more

fully.

We are contemplating making a deal with

one of the more prominent reality producers, but it just has to be the right

fit.

I'm sure you'd love to tell me

who you're contemplating.

DW: We're not close to any. We've

had conversations with a variety of different producers. Right now, we're in

the dating stage with several different reality companies. The right

opportunity hasn't presented itself yet, but when it does, just as we've done

across the board, there's no one in this organization that would say be

conservative, take a small shot. We'd have no problem taking a big shot; it

just has to be the right shot.

What's the biggest issue worth

losing sleep over in TV right now?

GN: I wouldn't say it keeps me up at

night, but I spend a lot of time thinking about two things. One is the whole

digital exploitation of our product, the desire of the primary licensee, the

networks, to capture as much audience as they can. And the way in which they're

doing that is essentially streaming it for free on a limited advertising model.

And our concern is that's going to detract from some of the platforms that have

been profitable to us-home entertainment and syndication, specifically.

We have a long-term view of our assets.

We look at shows as 20-year pieces of business. Throw me on the air five, six,

seven years, but put it through several cycles of syndication.

So initially, you want as much exposure

as you can; then you want some scarcity to make those other platforms pay off.

Networks understand this but have a different point of view. They're trying to

generate as much revenue as they can in that relatively short window. There's

no afterlife for a network.

Secondarily, vertical integration is

something that even though we're a vertically integrated company, we have a

long history as studio that preceded the network by decades. That's an

important part of our identity; that we do business with all networks and why

we're appealing to writers and other talent. They know they come here and have

that relationship with Fox, but if their project does not go to Fox, it will

find its way to another network.

So, there's a lot of, we're all feeling

this out. And by the way, we are all going through the same issues. We all kind

of wrestle with these digital-window issues.

DW: I would add two other things.

First, the challenged economy throughout the world and how it's impacting the

successful sales of our shows internationally. We have an extraordinary

international team, they're incredibly good at their jobs. When you have the

shiny new acclaimed series, you're OK, but some shows don't want to come out of

the gate like that and yet you can still have a Big Bang Theory. So,

it's trying to find way to produce the very best quality shows when a great

portion of how we finance our shows is under this tremendous pressure.

Much as we did with 24 eight

years ago-when we were trying to produce it for a small license fee relative to

other first-season shows, which led this company to release first-season

DVDs-all of us need to be looking for what are the different opportunities to

spread the risk of these shows early on, so we can continue to afford the Glees of the future.

Secondly, not to be Pollyanna about it,

but I'm up at night because I'm excited about the optimism of this business.

All of the indications of this past season are that this business is gaining

strength and reviving itself. The tone creatively in our business is one of

excitement, and [a return] to writers and creators coming in with bold ideas

that they're excited about.

Warner Bros. TV President Peter

Roth told me that WBTV specifically targeted NBC with development, seeing an

opportunity in its increased development budget. WBTV has five shows on NBC's

schedule; you have one. Did you avoid the network?

DW: At the beginning of the season,

there was no opportunity there because they had no 10 o'clock time period availability,

so yes, we strategically avoided taking a lot of dramas there because it didn't

seem like there was opportunity. At the point that they shifted their strategy,

we had a lot of our development set up. We believe firmly in getting

development out at the beginning of the season and giving our writers the

maximum amount of time to work on their projects, so it wasn't calculated, but

it did end up that we didn't have a lot of development opportunities at NBC.

But as Gary said, network schedules are

built one at a time, and it's inconceivable that all five Warner Bros. shows

are going to be launched successfully to succeed, never mind to succeed as

hits.

And our network had needs. Our priority

is certainly trying to take care of our sister network first. Then we try to

set up projects that are more appropriate for outside networks. We take a lot

of time meeting and discussing and strategizing about the timing of our

development, the placement of our development, which of our showrunners should

be developing, because our greatest assets right now are the ones that have

been returned to the networks after their first season. Those are our genuine

shots. To compromise any of those would be foolhardy.

We're not interested in being pigs. We

want to be successful, but we want to do it in a way that makes good strategic

sense.

How important is it to you guys

for NBC to pick up the pace and turn it around?

DW: It's very important. What we've

seen in the past year with success across the board at a variety of different

places, cable companies and the networks, means there's a reason to be excited

about this business. You have one Glee or one Modern Family and

it makes you feel great about the entire business. It picks up the morale in

the community, it gets the writers excited about doing their best possible

work. And the more success that the networks experience right now, the greater

the sentiment will build in our industry. It's all good for everybody.

