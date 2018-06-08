Northwest Broadcasting Reaches Distribution Deal With Charter

Northwest Broadcasting and Charter Communications have reached a new distribution agreement, ending a dispute that blacked out 11 stations for four months.

The deal was announced on Northwest stations websites. The announcement said stations were expected to be restored to cable lineups sometime Friday.

“No future details about the agreement are available,” said the bulletin on the website of KPVI, the NBC affiliate in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

“We’re pleased to have reached a fair agreement with Northwest Broadcasting. We’re working to restore signals, and expect to have programming back on for customers shortly,” Charter said in a statement