Norman Lear to Give Opening Keynote at NATPE||Miami

NATPE announced Tuesday TV writer and producer Norman Lear will deliver the opening keynote at NATPE||Miami. The conference will be held Jan. 20-22 at Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach.

“It is nearly impossible to describe Norman’s impact in terms of both creative television hits and catalyzing the national narrative about otherwise untouchable subjects,” says NATPE|| Content First president and CEO Rod Perth. “For those of us who were in the business or just television viewers, his ability to combine humor and make all of us reexamine our own values, was without equal. He is very simply an American treasure and we are incredibly proud to have him as our keynote.”

Lear, 92, started his career in TV in the 1950s and produced All in the Family, which ran nine seasons on CBS and won four Emmys and a Peabody in 1977. Additionally, Lear worked on Maude, Good Times, Sanford and Son and The Jeffersons.

Lear also works as a political and social activist, forming nonprofits People For the American Way (which monitors constitutional freedoms), Business Enterprise Trust (which highlights social innovations in business), the Norman Lear Center at USC Annenberg School for Communication and the Environmental Media Association.