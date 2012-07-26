Norah O'Donnell Named 'CBS This Morning' Cohost
Norah O'Donnell, CBS News' chief White House correspondent,
has been named cohost of CBS This Morning, replacing Erica Hill, who is
in talks about a new role.
She will join fellow cohosts Charlie Rose and Gayle King on the morning program beginning in the fall.
While she will leave her role as chief White House correspondent -- which she
had been since June 2011 -- O'Donnell will stay as the main substitute anchor
for Face the Nation and continue to report for all CBS News broadcasts
and platforms. A new White House correspondent will be announced at a later date.
"This is a very exciting development for our morning program and for all
of CBS News," said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman and 60 Minutes executive
producer. "Norah is an accomplished reporter with all the skills for the
job. She's a hard worker who knows her story and, as she has shown time after
time at the White House, she can think on her feet on live television."
"Norah has earned the respect of global newsmakers as a tough but fair
reporter," added Chris Licht, VP, programming, CBS News and executive
producer of CBS This Morning. "Adding her to the team is part
of our ongoing process of improving and building on the solid foundation that
already exists at CBS This Morning."
