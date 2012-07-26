Norah O'Donnell Named 'CBS This Morning' Cohost

Norah O'Donnell, CBS News' chief White House correspondent,

has been named cohost of CBS This Morning, replacing Erica Hill, who is

in talks about a new role.

She will join fellow cohosts Charlie Rose and Gayle King on the morning program beginning in the fall.

While she will leave her role as chief White House correspondent -- which she

had been since June 2011 -- O'Donnell will stay as the main substitute anchor

for Face the Nation and continue to report for all CBS News broadcasts

and platforms. A new White House correspondent will be announced at a later date.

"This is a very exciting development for our morning program and for all

of CBS News," said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman and 60 Minutes executive

producer. "Norah is an accomplished reporter with all the skills for the

job. She's a hard worker who knows her story and, as she has shown time after

time at the White House, she can think on her feet on live television."

"Norah has earned the respect of global newsmakers as a tough but fair

reporter," added Chris Licht, VP, programming, CBS News and executive

producer of CBS This Morning. "Adding her to the team is part

of our ongoing process of improving and building on the solid foundation that

already exists at CBS This Morning."