Norah O'Donnell Delivers Evening News From Remote Location

Norah O'Donnell delivered the CBS Evening News from a remote studio, she told her viewers Wednesday (January 12).

That is because she said she had come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19--she has tested negative. O'Donnell did not say who she had come in contact with, but such contacts are becoming increasingly common given the heightened transmissibility of omicron.

O'Donnell tweeted: "A quick note about tonight's Evening News. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be anchoring tonight's broadcast from a remote studio. I came in contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID. I've tested negative. See you soon.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that most people are likely both to be exposed to the omicron variant and contract the virus, though the White House also pointed to a Kaiser Permanente study showing that omicron results in far fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

A number of high-profile journalists have gotten COVID-19, including ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Fox's Geraldo Rivera, and former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. ■