Norah O’Donnell to Cohost B&C Hall of Fame

CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell will cohost the 2016 B&C Hall of Fame on Oct. 18.

O’Donnell cohosts CBS This Morning and is also a contributor to 60 Minutes and fill-in anchor for CBS Evening News.

Honorees for the 26th annual edition include: Robert Kraft, founder, chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group and owner of the New England Patriots, who will receive the Chairman's Award; Monica Gadsby, CEO, Latin America, Publicis One; The CW President Mark Pedowitz; Peter Liguori, CEO and president of Tribune Media; Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, CBS Syndication; Kevin Reilly, president, TBS and TNT and chief creative officer, Turner Entertainment; Stuart Sucherman, chairman, Sucherman Group; Michael Powell, president and CEO, National Cable & Telecommunications Association; Jay Sures, managing director, United Talent Agency; Jeff Wachtel, chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and president, Universal Cable Productions & Wilshire Studios; Keith Turner, president, advertising sales & marketing, Univision Communications Inc.; and Turner’s Inside the NBA.

The honorees will be feted Oct. 18 at New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

For tickets and more information on the event, which is part of NewBay Media's NYC Television and Video Week, go to bchalloffame.com.

A portion of the net proceeds go to the Broadcasters Foundation of America and The Paley Center for Media.