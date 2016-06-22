Non-Subscribers and Cord Cutters Want Discovery

The cable networks non-subscribers and cord-cutter is most interested in is Discovery Channel, according to a new study by Beta Research.

At a time when skinny bundles are being negotiated and over-the-top direct-to-consumer products are being launched, the demand for individual by potential viewers becomes more relevant than when cable executives alone decided which channels will get carriage.

Non-subscribers said they were also interested in Comedy Central, AMC and FX.

Smaller networks scoring high interest among non-subscribers included Sony Movie Channel, Crime & Investigation and DIY.

Some networks drew a lot of interest among consumer who are interested in dropping cable TV and doing their viewing on smart phones and tablets. Topping that list were Tennis Channel, Revolt TV, Fusion, Sprout, SEC Network and Velocity.

Beta Research conducted its survey online in March and April with a national sample of 2,397 multichannel subscribers and a sub-sample of 449 non-subscribers.