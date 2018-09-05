Nominations Open for Best of Show Awards at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Nominations are now open for the Multichannel News Best of Show Awards at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2018.

The self-submitted awards, which are presented by Future plc publications Multichannel News, Broadcasting & Cable and VideoEdge, will recognize the innovation and excellence among the products and services on display at the Expo.

The winners will be announced at the Expo, which runs from Oct. 22-25 in Atlanta.

Submissions will be judged by a committee of professional users and our editors and winners will be selected based on the descriptions provided by exhibiting companies.

Nominations are due by Oct. 8, 2018.

For more information, including how to nominate your product, visit Best of Show Awards.