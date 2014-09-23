Nominations Open for First Annual Next TV Awards

UPDATE: The deadline for entries has been extended to Friday, Oct. 24.

Nominations are open for the inaugural Next TV Awards.

The awards, which celebrate leading innovative individuals, technologies and channels in the business of digital media, advertising, content or OTT, will be presented at the Next TV Summit at NYC Television Week on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Affinia Manhattan in New York City. Winners will be chosen by a panel of impartial judges. The deadline for entries is Friday, Oct. 10

The five categories are: Best Social TV or 2nd Screen App; Best Original Internet Series, Short- or Long-Form; Best YouTube Original Content Channel; Best Branded Internet Video; and Best Broadcast or Cable Web Extension on the Internet.

For more information, go to nyctelevisionweek.com/next-tv-awards.