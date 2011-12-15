Nominations Announced for 2012 Golden Globes
On Thursday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
announced its nominations for the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, and
as usual, the TV list was dominated by HBO with 18 nods, thanks in part to its
strong showing in the miniseries and TV movie categories.
Miniseries
Mildred Pierce
received the most nominations for HBO with four, while Too Big to Fail, Cinema
Verite and Boardwalk Empire all
had a good showing with three nods apiece.
Fellow pay cabler Showtime was the next most-nominated
network with eight nods and tied with HBO for most series nominations.
Critically acclaimed first-season thriller Homeland
was its most-nominated series with three.
PBS
received the most nominations of any broadcast network with five, including
four for miniseries Downton Abbey.
ABC was close behind, led by its hit comedy Modern
Family, which received nominations for best comedy series as well as for
stars Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet; Madeleine Stowe was recognized for
her role as the steely Victoria Grayson in the network's rookie drama Revenge.
Fox and NBC each had three nominations, with Fox's Glee and freshman New
Girl getting nods for best comedy series to go along with an acting nod
for New Girl star Zooey Deschanel. The Peacock was recognized for 30
Rock's Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin and Parks and Recreation's Amy
Poehler. CBS received a pair of acting nominations, for Julianna Margulies in The
Good Wife and Johnny Galecki in The Big Bang Theory.
There was lots of love for new series in the Globes
nominations including four rookies in the best drama series category-FX's American Horror Story, Starz's Boss, HBO's Game of Thrones and Showtime's Homeland-that
will all compete for the honor with HBO's sophomore Boardwalk Empire.
The freshman dramas were well represented in acting
categories as well, with nods for American
Horror Story's Jessica Lange, Boss'
Kelsey Grammer, Game of Thrones'
Peter Dinklage and Homeland's Damian
Lewis and Claire Danes, as well as The
Borgias' Jeremy Irons, The Killing's
Mireille Enos, Necessary Roughness'
Callie Thorne and Revenge's Stowe.
Among the comedies, Fox's freshman New Girl, HBO's Enlightened
and Showtime's Episodes will vie for
best comedy series against category stalwarts Glee and Modern Family.
All three of the new comedies saw their stars receive nominations as well: Episodes' Matt LeBlanc, Enlightened's Laura Dern and New Girl's Deschanel.
Other networks recognized were BBC America, which received
nods for miniseries The Hour and
actors Idris Elba in Luther and The Hour's Dominic West and Romola Garai;
and Sundance Channel for Emily Watson's role in the TV movie Appropriate Adult.
The Golden Globe awards will be broadcast live on NBC on
Jan.15 in a ceremony again hosted by Ricky Gervais.
Full list of TV nominees below:
Lead actor in a miniseries or TV movie
Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey)
Idris Elba (Luther)
William Hurt (Too Big to Fail)
Bill Nighy (Page Eight)
Dominic West (The Hour)
Lead
actress in a miniseries or TV movie
Romola Garai (The Hour)
Diane Lane (Cinema Verite)
Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey)
Emily Watson (Appropriate Adult)
Kate Winslet (Mildred Pierce)
TV
movie or miniseries
The Hour (BBC)
Downton Abbey (PBS)
Cinema Verite (HBO)
Mildred Pierce (HBO)
Too Big to Fail (HBO)
Lead actor in a drama series
Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire)
Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)
Kelsey Grammer (Boss)
Jeremy Irons (The Borgias)
Damian Lewis (Homeland)
Lead
actress in a drama series
Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Mireille Enos (The Killing)
Madeleine Stowe (Revenge)
Callie Thorne (Necessary Roughness)
Drama series
American Horror Story (FX)
Boardwalk Empire (HBO)
Boss (Starz)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Homeland (Showtime)
Lead
actor in a comedy series
Alec Baldwin (30 Rock)
David Duchovny (Californication)
Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory)
Thomas Jane (Hung)
Matt LeBlanc (Episodes)
Lead actress in a comedy series
Laura Dern (Enlightened)
Zooey Deschanel (New Girl)
Tina Fey (30 Rock)
Laura Linney (The Big C)
Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)
Comedy series
New Girl (Fox)
Modern Family (ABC)
Enlightened (HBO)
Glee (Fox)
Episodes (Showtime)
Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Paul Giamatti (Too Big to Fail)
Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce)
Tim Robbins (Cinema Verite)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie
Jessica Lange (American Horror Story)
Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire)
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
Evan Rachel Wood (Mildred Pierce)
