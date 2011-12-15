Nominations Announced for 2012 Golden Globes

On Thursday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

announced its nominations for the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, and

as usual, the TV list was dominated by HBO with 18 nods, thanks in part to its

strong showing in the miniseries and TV movie categories.

Miniseries

Mildred Pierce

received the most nominations for HBO with four, while Too Big to Fail, Cinema

Verite and Boardwalk Empire all

had a good showing with three nods apiece.

Fellow pay cabler Showtime was the next most-nominated

network with eight nods and tied with HBO for most series nominations.

Critically acclaimed first-season thriller Homeland

was its most-nominated series with three.

PBS

received the most nominations of any broadcast network with five, including

four for miniseries Downton Abbey.

ABC was close behind, led by its hit comedy Modern

Family, which received nominations for best comedy series as well as for

stars Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet; Madeleine Stowe was recognized for

her role as the steely Victoria Grayson in the network's rookie drama Revenge.

Fox and NBC each had three nominations, with Fox's Glee and freshman New

Girl getting nods for best comedy series to go along with an acting nod

for New Girl star Zooey Deschanel. The Peacock was recognized for 30

Rock's Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin and Parks and Recreation's Amy

Poehler. CBS received a pair of acting nominations, for Julianna Margulies in The

Good Wife and Johnny Galecki in The Big Bang Theory.

There was lots of love for new series in the Globes

nominations including four rookies in the best drama series category-FX's American Horror Story, Starz's Boss, HBO's Game of Thrones and Showtime's Homeland-that

will all compete for the honor with HBO's sophomore Boardwalk Empire.

The freshman dramas were well represented in acting

categories as well, with nods for American

Horror Story's Jessica Lange, Boss'

Kelsey Grammer, Game of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage and Homeland's Damian

Lewis and Claire Danes, as well as The

Borgias' Jeremy Irons, The Killing's

Mireille Enos, Necessary Roughness'

Callie Thorne and Revenge's Stowe.

Among the comedies, Fox's freshman New Girl, HBO's Enlightened

and Showtime's Episodes will vie for

best comedy series against category stalwarts Glee and Modern Family.

All three of the new comedies saw their stars receive nominations as well: Episodes' Matt LeBlanc, Enlightened's Laura Dern and New Girl's Deschanel.

Other networks recognized were BBC America, which received

nods for miniseries The Hour and

actors Idris Elba in Luther and The Hour's Dominic West and Romola Garai;

and Sundance Channel for Emily Watson's role in the TV movie Appropriate Adult.

The Golden Globe awards will be broadcast live on NBC on

Jan.15 in a ceremony again hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Full list of TV nominees below:



Lead actor in a miniseries or TV movie

Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey)

Idris Elba (Luther)

William Hurt (Too Big to Fail)

Bill Nighy (Page Eight)

Dominic West (The Hour)

Lead

actress in a miniseries or TV movie

Romola Garai (The Hour)

Diane Lane (Cinema Verite)

Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey)

Emily Watson (Appropriate Adult)

Kate Winslet (Mildred Pierce)

TV

movie or miniseries

The Hour (BBC)

Downton Abbey (PBS)

Cinema Verite (HBO)

Mildred Pierce (HBO)

Too Big to Fail (HBO)

Lead actor in a drama series

Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire)

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)

Kelsey Grammer (Boss)

Jeremy Irons (The Borgias)

Damian Lewis (Homeland)

Lead

actress in a drama series

Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)

Claire Danes (Homeland)

Mireille Enos (The Killing)

Madeleine Stowe (Revenge)

Callie Thorne (Necessary Roughness)

Drama series

American Horror Story (FX)

Boardwalk Empire (HBO)

Boss (Starz)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Homeland (Showtime)

Lead

actor in a comedy series

Alec Baldwin (30 Rock)

David Duchovny (Californication)

Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory)

Thomas Jane (Hung)

Matt LeBlanc (Episodes)

Lead actress in a comedy series

Laura Dern (Enlightened)

Zooey Deschanel (New Girl)

Tina Fey (30 Rock)

Laura Linney (The Big C)

Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)



Comedy series

New Girl (Fox)

Modern Family (ABC)

Enlightened (HBO)

Glee (Fox)

Episodes (Showtime)



Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Paul Giamatti (Too Big to Fail)

Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce)

Tim Robbins (Cinema Verite)

Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)

Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story)

Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire)

Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)

Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

Evan Rachel Wood (Mildred Pierce)