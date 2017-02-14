Noah Oppenheim Named President of NBC News

NBC is using an investment in Euronews to expand its international coverage and create a new NBC News International division, which will be headed by current NBC News president Deborah Turness.



Succeeding Turness will be Noah Oppenheim, who will continue to oversee Today as well as all of NBC News' operations.



That news was relayed in a memo to staffers from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, according to a copy of the memo.



"At moments like this – when a leadership position opens up – one of the signs of a healthy and thriving newsroom is the ability to find a worthy successor within your own walls," he said. "That’s one of the many reasons I’m delighted to tell you that Noah Oppenheim will become President of NBC News, reporting to me."



"By joining forces with Euronews and their nearly 500 journalists, our audience on the broadcast network, on MSNBC and our digital platforms will benefit from a greatly expanded news gathering capability. And we will reach 277 million new households in thirteen languages across Europe, Africa and the Middle East," he said.



"Upon closing this deal, NBC News Group will provide editorial resources, strategic guidance – and will have an ownership stake – to help build on the success Euronews has seen to date."



He said the goal was to invest in European journalism, strengthen the reporting, based on the 164 countries where Euronews now broadcasts, and "co-brand and collaborate to enhance their existing digital products and editorial coverage – and ours."