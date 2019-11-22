No ‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’ This Year

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will not happen this year. L Brands owns Victoria’s Secret. The company confirmed the cancellation during an earnings call Nov. 21, saying the lingerie brand didn’t get much of a business bump from its TV event.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired on ABC Dec. 2 last year. Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey and Kelsey Ballerini were among the musical performers. ABC said the event merged “fashion, fantasy and entertainment.”

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show did a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49 last year. It aired on The CW the year before, and on CBS in 2016.

Edward Razek, who was executive producer of the special, had called the 2018 gala “our most ambitious yet.” Razek retired as chief marketing officer for Victoria’s Secret in August.

Done+Dusted Productions Ltd. produced last year’s event, and Hamish Hamilton directed.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show began in 1995 and turned up on television in 2001, on ABC.