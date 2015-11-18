No ‘Soup’ For You! E!’s Entertainment Series Wraps After 22 Years

E! series The Soup, hosted by Joel McHale, airs its series finale Dec. 18. Premiering in 1991 as Talk Soup, the show, skewing the world of entertainment, has been hosted by Greg Kinnear (1991-1995), John Henson (1995-1999), Hal Sparks (1999-2000) and Aisha Tyler (2001-2002), before it relaunched with McHale as The Soup in 2004.

McHale is also executive producer.

The finale airs at 10 p.m. Dec. 18.

“We are incredibly proud of the long-running success of The Soup,” said Jeff Olde, executive VP of programming & development at E! “The Soup has delivered countless laughs and unforgettable episodes, and we are grateful to the talented team’s fearless wit and clever approach week after week. Joel took the show to new heights for more than a decade, and his irreverent humor and unique brand of comedy as captured so perfectly on The Soup will be missed.”

The Soup is produced by Wilshire Studios with McHale, KP Anderson and Ed Boyd the executive producers.