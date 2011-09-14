No Signs of Ad Slowdown at CBS, Moonves Says

CBS is still not seeing any signs of an advertising

slowdown, CEO Les Moonves told an investors' conference Wednesday.

"I know people are saying it should be slowing down;

we're just not seeing it," Moonves said at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Media, Communications & Entertainment conference. "I know the economy is

suffering right now," he added, "Smart guys realize the way to cut back is not

by reducing advertising."

Moonves said that upfront "holds" are being converted

into firm orders at the same rates as last year. Those advertisers that left

were quickly replaced at higher rates. Other upfront advertisers are increasing

their orders and new advertisers are coming into the scatter market.

He said he expects CBS to do well in the scatter market

in the fourth quarter and first quarter because CBS has only five new shows in

its lineup, while its rivals have more new shows on their schedules. "I

anticipate we're going to be very much in demand by the first quarter," he

said. "I know we're the boring network, we're the stable network and we just

win."

He's also expecting political advertising to be a big

factor in 2012. "Judging from the climate that's out there, there is going to

be such a huge amount of money spent. 2012 is going to break records and outdo

2010 by a considerable amount," he said. "It may not be good for the country,

but it's going to be good for CBS."

CBS also has revenue coming in from retransmission

consent agreements with cable, satellite and telco distributors, as well as

from reverse compensation deals with affiliates. Moonves said he expected

reverse compensation to reach meaningful levels of revenue in 2014 and 2015.

"Next month we'll announce a significant deal with a big affiliate. It's

concluded," he said. "It's a substantial deal because they have already

negotiated their deals with the MSOs and we're going to be sharing that with

them."

On the digital front, Moonves said not joining Hulu was

"one of the smartest things we've done." He said he didn't like to be in joint

ventures with rivals -- it is owned by News Corp., Disney and NBCUniversal -- and that by keeping its content on its own

website, CBS keeps 100% of the ad revenue generated, rather than 70%. It also

has more control over its programming. "Overusing content online might hurt

ratings on the other networks. I like the way we're playing the game."

CBS has played the game by making non-exclusive deals

with digital distributors Netflix, Amazon and even Hulu in Japan. Moonves said

CBS' Netflix deal covered about 7% of its vast library and brings in hundreds

of millions in revenue.

"Netflix is another means of distribution. I'm very happy

to sell our content to USA, TBS and Netflix," Moonves said. He added that he

didn't know how many digital distributors the marketplace could support, but "the

more the merrier. We like selling our content to everybody."

Moonves said the key to the TV business is owning programming.

"Content is forever. We made over $20 million a year on

revenue from I Love Lucy. It is a

show that was last produced in 1957," he said. "Fifty years from now there will

be some other guy sitting in this chair and he'll be selling CSI."

While Moonves was his usual optimistic self, analyst

Anthony DiClemente of Barclays Capital slightly lowered 2011 earnings estimates

for CBS.

DiClemente cited lower network ad revenue growth because

of rerun programming in the third quarter and slower revenue growth in dayparts

other than primetime, tough political comparisons for CBS' local broadcasting

segment, and lower traditional syndication revenues.

"While our 2011 [earnings per

share] estimate goes to $1.90 from $1.97, our below-consensus 2012 EPS estimate

of $2.18 remains unchanged, as we believe a cyclical slowdown in ad revenue

growth is already reflected in our assumptions. Thus, we are also maintaining

our price target of $30," he said in a research report.